Poland transferred more than 1,500 Starlink terminals to Ukraine

Ukraine received 1,570 Starlink satellite communication terminals from Poland.
This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.
"These terminals from the Polish government will help establish communication where necessary. For example, thanks to Starlinks, public Wi-Fi points will operate in liberated cities and villages, where residents can gather and connect to the Internet," the message reads.
The Ministry also plans to deploy the Starlink network not only in the de-occupied territories but also in all cities of Ukraine. This is necessary so that people have access to communication even during a blackout. In addition, Ukrzaliznytsia will be provided with terminals so that passengers and employees can stay in touch while on the road.
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received more than 20,000 Starlink terminals from donors and partners. 5,000 of them are supported by the Polish government. Now, these are another 1,570 terminals from our strategic partners that will help Ukraine stay connected.
- On October 14, it became known that the SpaceX company warned the Pentagon that it could stop funding Starlink in Ukraine unless the American military allocates tens of millions of dollars a month. The Office of the President of Ukraine replied that Ukraine would find a way to maintain Starlink. Later, Elon Musk changed his mind and announced that he would continue to finance Starlink services in Ukraine.
- On October 18, it became known that the Pentagon is discussing the possibility of paying for Starlink Internet for Ukraine. At the same time, Musk announced that SpaceX had withdrawn its request for payment by the Pentagon for Starlink.
- On October 21, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that Ukraine had already found three sources of funding for Starlink for its military.
- CNN reported that since October 24, 1,300 Starlink terminals for the Ukrainian military had been shut down due to funding problems.