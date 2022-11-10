Poland transferred more than 1,500 Starlink terminals to Ukraine

Ukraine received 1,570 Starlink satellite communication terminals from Poland.

This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"These terminals from the Polish government will help establish communication where necessary. For example, thanks to Starlinks, public Wi-Fi points will operate in liberated cities and villages, where residents can gather and connect to the Internet," the message reads.

The Ministry also plans to deploy the Starlink network not only in the de-occupied territories but also in all cities of Ukraine. This is necessary so that people have access to communication even during a blackout. In addition, Ukrzaliznytsia will be provided with terminals so that passengers and employees can stay in touch while on the road.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received more than 20,000 Starlink terminals from donors and partners. 5,000 of them are supported by the Polish government. Now, these are another 1,570 terminals from our strategic partners that will help Ukraine stay connected.