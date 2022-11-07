MDI: the Russians have used about 80% of modern missiles from their stockpile

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has seriously depleted its stockpile of missile weapons due to constant shelling of Ukrainian cities. 120 units of "Iskander" remained in service.

A representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitskyi reported this in a comment to The Economist magazine.

According to him, today the Russians have used about 80% of their modern missiles.

With this in mind, the Kremlin regime is trying to replenish its reserves at the expense of Iran. Russia plans to receive about a thousand Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar short-range ballistic missiles of the "surface-to-surface" class from Tehran.

"We know that an agreement has already been reached," Skibitskyi noted.