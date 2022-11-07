MDI: the Russians have used about 80% of modern missiles from their stockpile

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has seriously depleted its stockpile of missile weapons due to constant shelling of Ukrainian cities. 120 units of "Iskander" remained in service.
A representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitskyi reported this in a comment to The Economist magazine.
According to him, today the Russians have used about 80% of their modern missiles.
With this in mind, the Kremlin regime is trying to replenish its reserves at the expense of Iran. Russia plans to receive about a thousand Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar short-range ballistic missiles of the "surface-to-surface" class from Tehran.
"We know that an agreement has already been reached," Skibitskyi noted.
- Previously, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Nasser Kanani publicly denied the supply of its military drones to the Russian army. Even despite the fact that the Ukrainian military has already shot down dozens of such drones.
- On November 1, CNN, citing Western officials who closely monitor Iranʼs weapons program, reported that Iran plans to transfer approximately 1 000 ballistic missiles and drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine. At the same time, the Pentagon still has no confirmation that Iran could transfer short-range ballistic missiles to Russia or plans to do so.
- On November 5, Iranʼs Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollakhian said that his country supplied Russia with kamikaze drones, but allegedly before the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine.