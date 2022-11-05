Iran admitted for the first time that it supplied Russia with drones — but allegedly even before its invasion of Ukraine

Iran admitted for the first time that it supplied Russia with kamikaze drones, but allegedly before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Iranʼs Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollakhian made a corresponding statement on November 14.

"We gave Russia a limited number of drones a few months before the war in Ukraine,” the minister told reporters, adding that Tehran has no plans to supply Russia with missiles.

Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran have repeatedly rejected the statements of both Ukraine and Western countries regarding the supply of kamikaze drones to Russia.