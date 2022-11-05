Iran admitted for the first time that it supplied Russia with drones — but allegedly even before its invasion of Ukraine

Iran admitted for the first time that it supplied Russia with kamikaze drones, but allegedly before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Iranʼs Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollakhian made a corresponding statement on November 14.
"We gave Russia a limited number of drones a few months before the war in Ukraine,” the minister told reporters, adding that Tehran has no plans to supply Russia with missiles.
Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran have repeatedly rejected the statements of both Ukraine and Western countries regarding the supply of kamikaze drones to Russia.
- Russian troops are currently attacking Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and using Mohajer-6 multi-purpose UAVs in the war. Defense forces of Ukraine have learned to shoot down most attacking drones.
- On November 1, CNN, citing Western officials who closely monitor Iranʼs weapons program, reported that Iran plans to transfer about 1,000 ballistic missiles and drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine. At the same time, the Pentagon still has no confirmation that Iran could transfer short-range ballistic missiles to Russia or plans to do so.