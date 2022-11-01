CNN: Iran plans to transfer about 1 000 ballistic missiles and drones to Russia

Iran plans to transfer about 1 000 ballistic missiles and drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine.

CNN writes about this with reference to Western officials who closely monitor Iranʼs weapons program.

These are, in particular, surface-to-surface missiles. The latest shipment of weapons from Iran to Russia included about 450 drones, which the Russians have already used in strikes against Ukraine. Although the exact timing of when the shipment will arrive in Russia is unknown, officials believe that the weapons will definitely be delivered by the end of the year.

At the same time, on Tuesday, the Pentagon said that they still have no confirmation of information that Iran could transfer short-range ballistic missiles to Russia or plans to do so.