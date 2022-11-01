CNN: Iran plans to transfer about 1 000 ballistic missiles and drones to Russia

Iran plans to transfer about 1 000 ballistic missiles and drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine.
CNN writes about this with reference to Western officials who closely monitor Iranʼs weapons program.
These are, in particular, surface-to-surface missiles. The latest shipment of weapons from Iran to Russia included about 450 drones, which the Russians have already used in strikes against Ukraine. Although the exact timing of when the shipment will arrive in Russia is unknown, officials believe that the weapons will definitely be delivered by the end of the year.
At the same time, on Tuesday, the Pentagon said that they still have no confirmation of information that Iran could transfer short-range ballistic missiles to Russia or plans to do so.
- The Washington Post newspaper wrote on October 16 that Iran is ready to transfer the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar surface-to-surface missiles to the Russian Federation. These are short-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers.
- The spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Hnat stated that the Ukrainian army currently has no anti-missile defense equipment that could fight against Iranian ballistic missiles, but the military is looking for a way out of the situation.