The Pentagon has no information about the transfer of missiles by Iran to Russia

The Pentagon still has no confirmation of information that Iran may have transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia or is planning to do so.
This was stated by an official representative of the U.S. Ministry of Defense, according to the Pentagon website.
"We have seen reports in the press about alleged Iranian missiles that are to be sent to Russia for use in Ukraine. Again, I donʼt have any information on this," the representative of the department noted.
Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian denied plans to transfer missiles to Russia.
- The Washington Post newspaper wrote on October 16 that Iran is ready to transfer the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar surface-to-surface missiles to the Russian Federation. These are short-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers.
- The spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Hnat said that the Ukrainian army currently has no anti-missile defense equipment that could fight against Iranian ballistic missiles, but the military is looking for a way out of the situation.