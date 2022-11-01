The Pentagon has no information about the transfer of missiles by Iran to Russia

The Pentagon still has no confirmation of information that Iran may have transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia or is planning to do so.

This was stated by an official representative of the U.S. Ministry of Defense, according to the Pentagon website.

"We have seen reports in the press about alleged Iranian missiles that are to be sent to Russia for use in Ukraine. Again, I donʼt have any information on this," the representative of the department noted.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian denied plans to transfer missiles to Russia.