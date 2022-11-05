The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to Iranʼs statements about the supply of drones to the Russians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, together with other departments, will continue to take the most stringent measures to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons to kill Ukrainians and destroy critical infrastructure in the country.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko in response to the statements of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amirabdollakhian.

He also noted that the Iranian minister spread insinuations about the alleged refusal of the Ukrainian side to meet with Iranian experts under pressure from Western partners.

“Tehran should realize that the consequences of complicity in the crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine will be much larger than the benefit from Russiaʼs support,” Nikolenko emphasized.