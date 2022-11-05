The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to Iranʼs statements about the supply of drones to the Russians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, together with other departments, will continue to take the most stringent measures to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons to kill Ukrainians and destroy critical infrastructure in the country.
This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko in response to the statements of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amirabdollakhian.
He also noted that the Iranian minister spread insinuations about the alleged refusal of the Ukrainian side to meet with Iranian experts under pressure from Western partners.
“Tehran should realize that the consequences of complicity in the crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine will be much larger than the benefit from Russiaʼs support,” Nikolenko emphasized.
- Previously, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanani, publicly denied the supply of its military drones to the Russian army. Even despite the fact that the Ukrainian military has already shot down dozens of such drones.
- On November 1, CNN, citing Western officials who closely monitor Iranʼs weapons program, reported that Iran plans to transfer approximately 1,000 ballistic missiles and drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine. At the same time, the Pentagon still has no confirmation that Iran could transfer short-range ballistic missiles to Russia or plans to do so.
- On November 5, Iranʼs Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollakhian said that his country supplied Russia with kamikaze drones, but allegedly before the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine.