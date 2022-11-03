UN: It was possible to export 10 million tons of grain from Ukrainian ports

It was possible to export 10 million tons of products from Ukrainian ports as part of the "grain agreement ".
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told journalists about this, Ukrinform reports.
"Despite all the obstacles we have seen, the beacon of hope in the Black Sea is still shining, and the initiative is working," he said.
Regarding the grain agreement, Guterres said he has two priorities for the future. This is a continuation and full implementation of the agreement itself, as well as the export of fertilizers from Russia. The Secretary-General attributed the merits of the UN to Russiaʼs decision to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
The agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea was concluded between Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN, as well as between Russia, Turkey, and the UN, on July 22 for a period of 180 days.
- On October 29, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". She cited the drone attack on a Black Sea Fleet ship in Sevastopol Bay as the reason.
- Due to Russiaʼs withdrawal from the "grain agreement", 218 cargo ships were stranded. On October 31, the UN, Turkey, and Ukraine agreed on a transit plan for 16 ships. The President of Turkey stated that his country would make all possible efforts to continue the export of grain from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, despite the withdrawal of Russia.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine used the route through which ships leave Ukrainian ports to attack Sevastopol. At the same time, the UN assures that there were no ships in the "grain corridor" during the explosions in Sevastopol.