UN: It was possible to export 10 million tons of grain from Ukrainian ports

It was possible to export 10 million tons of products from Ukrainian ports as part of the "grain agreement ".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told journalists about this, Ukrinform reports.

"Despite all the obstacles we have seen, the beacon of hope in the Black Sea is still shining, and the initiative is working," he said.

Regarding the grain agreement, Guterres said he has two priorities for the future. This is a continuation and full implementation of the agreement itself, as well as the export of fertilizers from Russia. The Secretary-General attributed the merits of the UN to Russiaʼs decision to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea was concluded between Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN, as well as between Russia, Turkey, and the UN, on July 22 for a period of 180 days.