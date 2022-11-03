The IAEA found no signs of the creation of a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine

Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency did not find any signs of the creation of a " dirty bomb " in Ukraine. They checked three objects.

The press service of the IAEA writes about this.

"Over the past few days, the inspectors were able to carry out all the activities planned by the IAEA and had unhindered access to the sites. Based on the assessment of the results available to date and the information provided by Ukraine, the Agency has not detected any signs of undeclared nuclear activity or materials at the locations," they stated.

IAEA inspectors visited the Institute of Nuclear Research in Kyiv, the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Zhovti Vody, and the "Southern Machine-Building Plant" in Dnipro. They also took environmental samples for laboratory analysis. This will enable even more thorough detection of possible nuclear activity. The results will be announced later.

Director General of the IAEA Raphael Grossi noted that inspectors are ready to carry out inspections of nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the future.