The IAEA found no signs of the creation of a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine

Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency did not find any signs of the creation of a " dirty bomb " in Ukraine. They checked three objects.
The press service of the IAEA writes about this.
"Over the past few days, the inspectors were able to carry out all the activities planned by the IAEA and had unhindered access to the sites. Based on the assessment of the results available to date and the information provided by Ukraine, the Agency has not detected any signs of undeclared nuclear activity or materials at the locations," they stated.
IAEA inspectors visited the Institute of Nuclear Research in Kyiv, the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Zhovti Vody, and the "Southern Machine-Building Plant" in Dnipro. They also took environmental samples for laboratory analysis. This will enable even more thorough detection of possible nuclear activity. The results will be announced later.
Director General of the IAEA Raphael Grossi noted that inspectors are ready to carry out inspections of nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the future.
- Russian propagandists (as well as the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Shoigu) are spreading information that Ukraine is planning to detonate a so-called dirty bomb — a nuclear weapon — on its territory, and then blame it on Russia.
- On October 23, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry Shoigu spoke with the defense ministers of France, Turkey and Great Britain. He told them about the so-called dirty bomb that Ukraine is allegedly preparing.
- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba responded to Shoiguʼs statements and noted that Russians often accuse others of what they themselves are planning. Official Washington said that it does not believe the statement of the Russian side. Defense Minister of Ukraine Reznikov considers the Russian statement to be nuclear blackmail. He discussed it with the defense ministers of France, Great Britain, Turkey and the USA, stressing that Ukraine is open to any monitoring mission.
- On October 24, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba held a conversation with IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi and officially invited him to Ukraine.