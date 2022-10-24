The United States rejects the Russian statement that Kyiv is preparing a “dirty bomb”

Official Washington calls Russian Defense Minister Shoiguʼs statements about alleged preparations by Ukraine to use a "dirty bomb" on its own territory as false.

This is stated in the official message published by the U.S. State Department on the night of Monday following the conversation between Anthony Blinken and Dmytro Kuleba.

The State Secretary emphasized that the world will recognize any attempt by the Russian Federation to use these accusations as an excuse for escalation.

The parties also discussed the commitment of the U.S. and the international community to provide unprecedented defense, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine — as much as it will be needed.

Blinken also confirmed the unwavering support of the United States for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the U.S. State Department emphasized.