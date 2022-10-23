Zelensky responded to Shoiguʼs statement about the “dirty bomb” and called on the world to react

Volodymyr Zelensky, in response to the accusations of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, said that "everyone understands very well who is the source of everything dirty that can be imagined in this war."

He said this in his evening address.

The President of Ukraine reminded that it was Russia that was blackmailing with a radiation disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, launched missiles over Ukrainian nuclear facilities, and mined the dam and units of the Kakhovka HPP.

"I believe that now the world should react as harshly as possible. If Russia has prepared another rate hike and another escalating step, it must see now, preventively and before any new "dirt" of its own, that the world will not swallow it," the president emphasized.