”As absurd as they are dangerous.” The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on Shoiguʼs statement about the “dirty bomb”

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba responded to the statements of the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, about Ukraineʼs plans to detonate a nuclear weapon.
- The head of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Sergei Shoigu, spoke with the defense ministers of France, Turkey and Great Britain. Shoigu told them all about the so-called "dirty bomb" that, according to the Russians, Ukraine could use.
- In August 2022, Russia blocked an agreement at the UN aimed at strengthening the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons due to the "political nature of the document".