Russia has blocked an agreement at the UN aimed at strengthening the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons ( NPT ) due to the "political nature of the document". This is reported by The Guardian.
The final meeting was postponed for more than four hours due to Russiaʼs refusal to agree to a broad statement of support for the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, which mentioned the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Fridayʼs version of the final draft of the text emphasizes the "primary importance of ensuring control by the competent authorities of Ukraine of nuclear facilities, such as the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."
The Russian delegation was the only one to speak out against the agreed text, but blamed Ukraine and its "defenders" for disrupting the conference, calling the negotiations "a one-way game." After the speech, the Russian delegation left the UN hall.
"The global conclusion for me is how far-reaching the consequences of Russiaʼs war in Ukraine have become. Even in the darkest moments of the Cold War, cooperation in support of the NPT was often possible. But what we saw today at the closing plenary does not bode well for the future of nuclear diplomacy, particularly on issues like arms control,” said Sarah Bigdud, director of the Eurasia Nonproliferation Program at the James Martin Center for Research.
- On March 4, 2022, the occupiers captured Energodar and the ZNPP near the city. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the third largest in the world. Despite the occupation, she still worked in the unified energy system of Ukraine.
- Now the Zaporizhzhia NPP is under constant fire. One of the stationʼs engineers said that Rosatom employees are correcting the occupantsʼ fire at the NPP. They tell the military where to shoot so that it is "loud but not painful." Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chernobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine — PL-750 kV ZNPP — "Dniprovska". This happened because of fires at the Zaporizhzhya TPP ash dumps as a result of shelling by the Russian military. These fires were recorded by a satellite. On August 26, two of the stopped NPP power units were connected to the power grid.