At the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the second of the stopped power units was connected to the grid

The Ukrainian state company Energoatom reported that a second power unit was connected to the network at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
"Today, August 26, 2022, at 9:15 p.m., the second of the ZNPP power units that were stopped yesterday was connected to the power grid, capacity is being added," the national operator of nuclear power plants stated.
It is noted that there are no issues in on the operation of equipment and security systems. "Thus, Zaporizhzhya NPP, despite numerous provocations by the occupiers, continues to work in the energy system of Ukraine and provide our countryʼs electricity needs," the company said.
On Friday, one of the power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP that was stopped on August 25 was connected to the power grid.
- On March 4, 2022, the occupiers captured Energodar and the ZNPP near the city. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the third largest in the world. Despite the occupation, she still worked in the unified energy system of Ukraine.
- On August 5, 6, 11, and 13, Russian troops shelled the territory of the ZNPP and its facilities. One of the engineers of the station said that the fire of the occupiers on the NPP is being adjusted by Rosatom employees. They tell the military where to shoot so that it is "loud but not painful."
- Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chornobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine — PL-750 kV ZNPP — Dniprovska. Energoatom reported that this happened due to fires at the Zaporizhzhia TPP ash pits as a result of shelling by the Russian military. These fires were recorded by a satellite.