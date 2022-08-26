At the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the second of the stopped power units was connected to the grid

The Ukrainian state company Energoatom reported that a second power unit was connected to the network at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"Today, August 26, 2022, at 9:15 p.m., the second of the ZNPP power units that were stopped yesterday was connected to the power grid, capacity is being added," the national operator of nuclear power plants stated.

It is noted that there are no issues in on the operation of equipment and security systems. "Thus, Zaporizhzhya NPP, despite numerous provocations by the occupiers, continues to work in the energy system of Ukraine and provide our countryʼs electricity needs," the company said.

On Friday, one of the power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP that was stopped on August 25 was connected to the power grid.