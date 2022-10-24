The Minister of Defense called the Russian statement about Kyivʼs preparation of a “dirty bomb” nuclear blackmail

The Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov called the Russian statement about Kievʼs alleged preparation of a "dirty bomb" nuclear blackmail.

He wrote on Twitter that the very idea of a "dirty bomb" is disgusting for Ukraine. He discussed the statement of the Russian side with the defense ministers of France, Great Britain, Turkey, and the United States, telling them of the need for an urgent "response of the free world" to Russiaʼs threats.

The minister also emphasized that Ukraine is open to any monitoring mission, in particular the UN and the IAEA.