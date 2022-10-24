The Minister of Defense called the Russian statement about Kyivʼs preparation of a “dirty bomb” nuclear blackmail

The Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov called the Russian statement about Kievʼs alleged preparation of a "dirty bomb" nuclear blackmail.
He wrote on Twitter that the very idea of a "dirty bomb" is disgusting for Ukraine. He discussed the statement of the Russian side with the defense ministers of France, Great Britain, Turkey, and the United States, telling them of the need for an urgent "response of the free world" to Russiaʼs threats.
The minister also emphasized that Ukraine is open to any monitoring mission, in particular the UN and the IAEA.
- Russian propagandists (and the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Shoigu with them) are spreading information that Ukraine is going to detonate a so-called dirty bomb — a nuclear weapon — on its territory, and then blame it on Russia.
- On October 21, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu spoke with the defense ministers of France, Turkey and Great Britain. He told them about the so-called dirty bomb that Ukraine is allegedly preparing.
- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba responded to Shoiguʼs statements and noted that Russians often accuse others of what they themselves are planning.
- Official Washington said that it does not believe the statement of the Russian side.