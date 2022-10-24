The IAEA experts will come to Ukraine due to Russiaʼs statements about the “dirty bomb”

Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Ukraine due to the statements of the Russian side about the alleged preparation of a "dirty bomb" by Kyiv.
This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.
He stated that he had a conversation with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and officially invited him to Ukraine.
"I officially invited the IAEA to immediately send experts to peaceful objects in Ukraine, which the Russian Federation falsely describes as places of development of a "dirty bomb". He agreed. Unlike Russia, Ukraine was and remains transparent. We have nothing to hide," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
- Russian propagandists (and the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Shoigu with them) are spreading information that Ukraine is going to detonate a so-called dirty bomb — a nuclear weapon — on its territory, and then blame it on Russia.
- On October 21, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu spoke with the defense ministers of France, Turkey and Great Britain. He told them about the so-called dirty bomb that Ukraine is allegedly preparing.
- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba responded to Shoiguʼs statements and noted that Russians often accuse others of what they themselves are planning.
- Official Washington said that it does not believe the statement of the Russian side.
- Defense Minister of Ukraine Reznikov considers the Russian statement to be nuclear blackmail. He discussed it with the defense ministers of France, Great Britain, Turkey and the USA, stressing that Ukraine is open to any monitoring mission.