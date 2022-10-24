The IAEA experts will come to Ukraine due to Russiaʼs statements about the “dirty bomb”

Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Ukraine due to the statements of the Russian side about the alleged preparation of a "dirty bomb" by Kyiv.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

He stated that he had a conversation with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and officially invited him to Ukraine.

"I officially invited the IAEA to immediately send experts to peaceful objects in Ukraine, which the Russian Federation falsely describes as places of development of a "dirty bomb". He agreed. Unlike Russia, Ukraine was and remains transparent. We have nothing to hide," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.