Bloomberg: Elon Musk refused to fire 75% of Twitter workers

Anna Kholodnova
American businessman Elon Musk told Twitter employees that he does not plan to cut 75% of the staff when he starts running the company.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources familiar with the situation.

Musk denied the previously reported information about the dismissal of 75% of employees. However, employees still expect some staff reductions as part of the takeover.