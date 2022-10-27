Bloomberg: Elon Musk refused to fire 75% of Twitter workers

American businessman Elon Musk told Twitter employees that he does not plan to cut 75% of the staff when he starts running the company.
Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources familiar with the situation.
Musk denied the previously reported information about the dismissal of 75% of employees. However, employees still expect some staff reductions as part of the takeover.
- On April 5, 2022, Elon Musk bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, after which the company offered him a seat on the board of directors. Musk refused and on April 14 offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but delays began in this matter. Mask failed to verify information about fake accounts.
- In May, Musk suggested postponing the deal to buy the Twitter social network, explaining that a new world war could start due to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.
- On July 8, he said he was refusing to buy the company, and accused Twitter of breaching the deal — because of "false data about the number of fake accounts on the platform."
- Twitter filed a lawsuit over the legality of the businessmanʼs refusal to buy it for $44 billion. Elon Musk filed a counterclaim on July 29. And then he changed his mind.