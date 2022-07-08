WP: Elon Musk deal to buy Twitter under ʼserious threat of disruptionʼ

Billionaire Elon Muskʼs deal to buy Twitter is at "severe risk of disruption" — Muskʼs failure to verify information about fake accounts on the social network, and his teamʼs inability to assess the share of bots on the social network and the companyʼs prospects as a business.

The Washington Post writes about this with reference to three sources.

The breakdown of the deal is extremely likely, since Muskʼs team has already stopped negotiations on financing the purchase with investors. If Musk reneges on the deal, he will have to pay a billion dollars to break it.

However, legal experts doubt that the problem with fake accounts can be considered a serious and valid reason to terminate the agreement. Besides, Twitter wants to end it.