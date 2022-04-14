Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter for $ 43 billion

Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $ 43 billion.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

"I have invested in Twitter because I believe in its potential to be a platform for freedom of speech around the world and I believe that freedom of speech is a social imperative for a functioning democracy. However, I realized that the company would neither prosper nor serve this social imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be made a private company,” said Elon Musk.

Twitter said the companyʼs board of directors would consider the proposal, and any response would be in the best interests of "all Twitter shareholders."

According to Bloomberg, Elon Maskʼs fortune is $ 260 billion, and the market value of Twitter reaches about $ 37 billion.