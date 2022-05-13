Elon Musk has suspended the purchase of Twitter. Wants to get a detailed analysis of fake accounts

On Friday, May 13, Twitter shares fell 19% as Elon Musk suspended the purchase of the company.

This was reported by CNBC.

The billionaire said the temporary "hitch" was caused by the expectation of detailed information on the number of fake Twitter accounts.

Earlier, the social network admitted that it overestimated its audience by almost 2 million. At the same time, Twitter claims that during the first quarter of 2022, spam accounts accounted for less than 5% of the total number of active users.

Therefore, Musk said that the agreement will be postponed until he sees the rationale for calculating the audience.