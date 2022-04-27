Tesla lost $ 126 billion due to investorsʼ fears about buying Twitter

Tesla has lost $ 126 billion amid investor fears that CEO Elon Musk may have to sell shares to finance the purchase of Twitter.
This was reported by Reuters.
Tesla is not involved in the deal with Twitter, but its shares have become a target for speculators after Musk refused to publicly disclose the origin of the money for which he wants to buy the social network.
On April 25, it became known that Elon Musk had reached an agreement with Twitterʼs shareholders and was buying it for $ 44 billion. Upon completion of the operation, Twitter will become a private company, not a joint-stock company.
- On April 5, Elon Musk bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, after which the company offered him a seat on the board. Musk refused and on April 14 offered to buy Twitter for $ 43 billion.