WP: Elon Musk plans to lay off 75% of Twitter workers

In case of purchase Twitter by Elon Musk, he plans to lay off 75% of employees, leaving only two thousand employees who will form the backbone of the team.

This is reported by The Washington Post with reference to its own sources.

According to their data, the billionaire told potential investors of the deal with Twitter that he plans to lay off almost 75% of the companyʼs staff (or about 5 500 employees) in order to reduce the companyʼs staff.

Even before Muskʼs offer, Twitterʼs management had intended to cut nearly a quarter of its workforce, cutting $800 million in payroll. However, the reductions planned by the businessman are "unthinkable", because the social network may be subject to more hacker attacks.

Musk has until October 28 to complete the purchase of Twitter. Due to the fact that the deal is still not closed, the company has frozen the payment of bonuses to its employees. At the same time, the publicationʼs sources report that the deal is progressing according to plan.