Twitter sued Elon Musk. Social network lawyers promise to win the case in 4 days

Twitter is suing Tesla CEO, billionaire Elon Musk, to force him to complete its $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.

This is reported by ABC News and Bloomberg.

Twitter lawyers say they need just four days in a Delaware court to prove that Musk should be forced to comply with the agreement and pay $54.20 per Twitter share.

The lawsuit begins with the accusation that "Musk refuses to fulfill his obligations to Twitter and its shareholders because the agreement he signed no longer meets his personal interests."

They call the story with Musk a "public spectacle" that he arranged for his own purposes.

"By making a public spectacle of getting Twitter into the game and proposing and then signing a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike any other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, destroy the company, disrupt its operations, destroy shareholder value and walk away,” the lawsuit says.