Musk offered to delay acquisition of Twitter due to Putinʼs speech and the possibility of a “New World War”

In May, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, offered to postpone the deal to buy the social network “Twitter”, explaining that a “New World War” could start due to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.

Business Insider writes about it.

On September 6, the Delaware state court released Muskʼs correspondence with a banker from Morgan Stanley who handled the deal. In a May 8 message, Musk suggested waiting "a few days" on the deal to hear Putinʼs speech in Red Square on the Victory Day.

"Letʼs wait a few days. Putinʼs speech tomorrow is really important. Itʼs pointless to buy Twitter if weʼre heading for World War III," he noted.