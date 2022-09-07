Musk offered to delay acquisition of Twitter due to Putinʼs speech and the possibility of a “New World War”

In May, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, offered to postpone the deal to buy the social network “Twitter”, explaining that a “New World War” could start due to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.
Business Insider writes about it.
On September 6, the Delaware state court released Muskʼs correspondence with a banker from Morgan Stanley who handled the deal. In a May 8 message, Musk suggested waiting "a few days" on the deal to hear Putinʼs speech in Red Square on the Victory Day.
"Letʼs wait a few days. Putinʼs speech tomorrow is really important. Itʼs pointless to buy Twitter if weʼre heading for World War III," he noted.
- On April 5, 2022, Elon Musk bought a 9.2% stake in “Twitter", after which the company offered him a seat on the board of directors. Musk refused and on April 14 offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but delays began in this matter. Mask failed to verify information about fake accounts.
- On July 8, he noted he was refusing to buy the company, and accused “Twitter” of breaching the deal — because of "false data about the number of fake accounts on the platform."
- Twitter filed a lawsuit over the legality of the businessmanʼs refusal to buy it for $44 billion. Elon Musk filed a counterclaim on July 29.