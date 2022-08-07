Musk called the CEO of Twitter. Wants to discuss the number of bots in the social network

Billionaire Elon Musk challenged Twitter Incʼs chief executive officer Parag Agrawal to a public debate. They will argue about the percentage of bots in this social network, which Musk refused to buy.

"Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spammy users every day," Musk wrote.

He also launched a survey asking users for their thoughts on the matter.

The day before, the Twitter company in the Delaware state court rejected the statements of Elon Musk that he was deceived in order to sign an agreement to acquire the social network.