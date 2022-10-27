The head of the SSU: it was possible to detain the ex-head of the Crimean main committee Kulinich thanks to a “mole” in the FSB

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed the former head of the SSU Office in Crimea Oleh Kulinich thanks to a spy ("mole") in the Russian Federal Security Bureau (FSB).
This was told by the acting chairman of the SSU Vasyl Malyuk to Interfax-Ukraine.
According to him, the SSU managed to obtain through the "mole" documents and files that directly indicate that Kulinich gave the Russians secret information, intelligence data and reports on the situation in Ukraine.
Malyuk emphasized that the SSU has irrefutable evidence against Kulinich. He added that he detained him personally, and currently the special service is actively working on self-cleaning.
"If we do not find these rats on board, then all our further operations against the enemy are doomed to failure. Thatʼs why we put a lot of emphasis on this. Today, the internal security unit has been completely reformatted and performs counter-intelligence tasks," Malyuk noted.
- On July 16, 2022, law enforcement officers detained the former head of the SSU Office in Crimea Oleh Kulinich on suspicion of treason. President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Kulinich as the head of the SSU Department in Crimea in October 2020. On March 2, 2022, the President dismissed him.
- After the detention of Kulinich, President Zelensky suspended the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and removed the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov from his duties. Later, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) released them.
- In the Kulinich case, the former deputy secretary of the NSDC in 2010-2013 Volodymyr Sivkovich, who could coordinate espionage, as well as the former head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the SSU Andriy Naumov are on trial. The latter is in Serbia — Ukraine has requested his extradition.
- The State Bureau of Investigation has been investigating Naumov for possible treason since March 13. He could collect and transfer secret data to the Russian special services, in particular regarding the security systems of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.
- Law enforcement sources told "Babel" that Naumov could receive asylum in Russia in exchange for participating in the "tribunal" against President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Insider publication also confirms information about a possible temporary move to Russia.