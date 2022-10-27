The head of the SSU: it was possible to detain the ex-head of the Crimean main committee Kulinich thanks to a “mole” in the FSB

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed the former head of the SSU Office in Crimea Oleh Kulinich thanks to a spy ("mole") in the Russian Federal Security Bureau (FSB).

This was told by the acting chairman of the SSU Vasyl Malyuk to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the SSU managed to obtain through the "mole" documents and files that directly indicate that Kulinich gave the Russians secret information, intelligence data and reports on the situation in Ukraine.

Malyuk emphasized that the SSU has irrefutable evidence against Kulinich. He added that he detained him personally, and currently the special service is actively working on self-cleaning.

"If we do not find these rats on board, then all our further operations against the enemy are doomed to failure. Thatʼs why we put a lot of emphasis on this. Today, the internal security unit has been completely reformatted and performs counter-intelligence tasks," Malyuk noted.