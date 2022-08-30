The former head of the SSU Naumov may receive an accommodation in Russia in exchange for participation in the “tribunal” against Zelensky

The ex-head of the Main Directorate of Internal Security of the SSU, Andriy Naumov, who fled to Serbia, may receive an accomodation in Russia in exchange for participating in the "tribunal" against President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Babel" was told about this by sources in law enforcement agencies.

The Insider publication also confirms information about a possible temporary move to Russia.

According to "Babel", a condition for Russia to grant asylum to Naumov may be his participation in the "tribunal". Naumov was the deputy head of the SSU, Ivan Bakanov.

According to The Insider, in Serbia, the Minister of Internal Affairs Oleksandr Vulin is taking care of Naumovʼs issue. On August 23, Vulin met in Moscow with the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Mykola Patrushev. The official report of the meeting does not say anything about the fate of Naumov, but according to The Insiderʼs sources, this issue was discussed. After the possible sending of Naumov to Moscow, Vulin is expected to move there as the ambassador of Serbia.

Naumov left Ukraine on the eve of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops. On June 7, he was detained in the south of Serbia, at the border crossing with North Macedonia, on suspicion of money laundering. Together with him, according to The Insider, a German citizen Alexander Akst, who is included in the sanctions lists in Ukraine, was detained. €600 000, $125 000 and emeralds were found in their car.

Currently, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting proceedings against Naumov on suspicion of treason. Before joining the SSU, he headed the "Center for Organizational, Technical and Information Support of the Management of the Exclusion Zone", therefore, he could give the Russians information that allowed them to quickly seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The Insider writes that after fleeing from Ukraine, Naumov visited Austria, where he met with Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash.