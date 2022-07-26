”Schemes”: Ukraine can turn to Serbia in the case of the former head of the SSU, Andrii Naumov

Ukrainian law enforcement officers are deciding the issue of appealing to the authorities of Serbia in the case of Andrii Naumov, the former head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the SBU, who was detained in Serbia on June 7.

This is reported by the "Scheme" project.

Since March 13, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has been investigating Andrii Naumov for possible treason. He could collect and transfer secret data to the Russian special services, in particular regarding the security systems of the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

In the response of the Office of the Prosecutor General, journalists were informed that they are solving the issue of "applying to the authorized body of the Republic of Serbia with a request for international legal assistance in this criminal proceeding in order to obtain the necessary information and copies of documents."

Prosecutors note that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing, but no one has yet been informed of the suspicion in Naumovʼs case. The Ministry of Justice informed journalists that they are currently not dealing with the issue of Naumovʼs extradition, as there is no court decision.

In Belgrad does not comment on the progress of the case. According to “Radio Svoboda”ʼs Balkan service, Naumov is still in custody in Serbia.