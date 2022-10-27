Elon Musk appeared at Twitterʼs headquarters a day before closing the deal to buy the company. He probably bought it

Businessman Elon Musk visited the headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco a day before the deadline set by the court to close the deal to acquire the company for $44 billion.

This is reported by Reuters.

"Entering the headquarters of Twitter — letʼs dive in!" Musk wrote in the description of the video, where he enters the office with a sink in his hands.

Before that, Musk updated his description on Twitter, replacing it with Chief Twit.

Twitter confirmed that Musk would visit the San Francisco office this week, but declined to comment further. Sources at The Washington Post previously reported that the deal was moving well toward completion.