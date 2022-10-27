Elon Musk appeared at Twitterʼs headquarters a day before closing the deal to buy the company. He probably bought it

Businessman Elon Musk visited the headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco a day before the deadline set by the court to close the deal to acquire the company for $44 billion.
This is reported by Reuters.
"Entering the headquarters of Twitter — letʼs dive in!" Musk wrote in the description of the video, where he enters the office with a sink in his hands.
Before that, Musk updated his description on Twitter, replacing it with Chief Twit.
Twitter confirmed that Musk would visit the San Francisco office this week, but declined to comment further. Sources at The Washington Post previously reported that the deal was moving well toward completion.
- On April 5, 2022, Elon Musk bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, after which the company offered him a seat on the board of directors. Musk refused and on April 14 offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but delays began in this matter. Mask failed to verify information about fake accounts.
- In May, Musk suggested postponing the deal to buy the Twitter social network, explaining that a new world war could start due to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.
- On July 8, he said he was refusing to buy the company, and accused Twitter of breaching the deal — because of "false data about the number of fake accounts on the platform."
- Twitter filed a lawsuit over the legality of the businessmanʼs refusal to buy it for $44 billion. Elon Musk filed a counterclaim on July 29. On August 7, Elon Musk called the chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. Parag Agrawal to a public debate. "Let him prove to the public that Twitter is less than 5% fake or spammy users every day," Musk wrote.