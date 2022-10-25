IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi: the IAEA mission will visit two nuclear facilities in Ukraine

Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency received a request from Ukraine and will visit two nuclear facilities.
This was reported by the IAEA press service.
Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed that both sites are under IAEA safeguards and are regularly visited by inspectors from the organization.
“The IAEA inspected one of these places a month ago, and all our conclusions were consistent with Ukraineʼs declarations of guarantees. No undeclared nuclear activity or materials were found there,” he said.
The mission of International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Ukraine in the coming days.
- Russian propagandists (and with them the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu) are spreading information that Ukraine is going to detonate a so-called dirty bomb — a nuclear weapon — on its territory, and then blame it on Russia.
- On October 23, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Sergei Shoigu, spoke with the defense ministers of France, Turkey and Great Britain. He told them about the so-called dirty bomb that Ukraine is allegedly preparing.
- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba responded to Shoiguʼs statements and noted that Russians often accuse others of what they themselves are planning.
- Official Washington said that it does not believe the statement of the Russian side.
- Defense Minister of Ukraine Reznikov considers the Russian statement to be nuclear blackmail. He discussed it with the defense ministers of France, Great Britain, Turkey and the USA, stressing that Ukraine is open to any monitoring mission.
- On October 24, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba held a conversation with IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi and officially invited him to Ukraine.