IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi: the IAEA mission will visit two nuclear facilities in Ukraine

Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency received a request from Ukraine and will visit two nuclear facilities.

This was reported by the IAEA press service.

Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed that both sites are under IAEA safeguards and are regularly visited by inspectors from the organization.

“The IAEA inspected one of these places a month ago, and all our conclusions were consistent with Ukraineʼs declarations of guarantees. No undeclared nuclear activity or materials were found there,” he said.

The mission of International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Ukraine in the coming days.