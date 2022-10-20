Exhumation was completed at the site of the largest cemetery in the liberated Lyman — a total of 146 bodies were recovered

Law enforcement officers have completed the exhumation of bodies at the largest cemetery in the liberated Lyman of the Donetsk region. In total, they found 146 bodies.

The press service of the police of the Donetsk region writes about this.

"The police have completed investigative actions at the cemetery in Lyman, where two mass burials were discovered after de-occupation. Civilians were laid to rest in one location, Ukrainian defenders in another. The killed were buried in trenches, and some of the graves are nameless. As a result of large-scale work that lasted more than two weeks, investigators recovered the bodies of 146 people," the message reads.

In total, among them were the bodies of 111 civilians and 35 Ukrainian soldiers. Currently, the exhumation of bodies from individual spontaneous graves is ongoing.

So far, 25 such improvised burials have been discovered in Lyman; investigative teams are working on all of them. In total, 58 graves were found in all liberated settlements of the Donetsk region.

"Among the civilians exhumed in the north of Donetsk region, 85 are men, 66 are women, 5 are children, and the gender of another 10 people has not been determined. The most difficult thing ahead is to establish the identity and cause of death of each deceased person. According to preliminary data, people died from mine-explosive and shrapnel wounds as a result of Russian shelling, as well as from natural causes. There are bodies with signs of violent death," the police said.

There, they call on all relatives of those who died during the occupation of the Lyman community to submit their biological samples for DNA testing.