The Russian army withdrew from the city of Lyman, Donetsk region

Russia announced that it withdrew from the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region "due to the threat of the encirclement."
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported about this on October 1.
The occupiers left "to more advantageous borders".
Before that, the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the liberation of five settlements near the Lyman: they are Yampil, Novoselivka, Shandrygolove, Drobysheve and Stavky, and the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, published a video in which the Ukrainian military raised the flag of Ukraine on the outskirts of the Lyman.
- On September 30, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the actual encirclement of Russian units in the area of the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian troops took control of the surrounding villages of Yampil and Drobysheve. The occupiers tried to organize a breakthrough, but all the roads were shot through.