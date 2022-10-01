The Russian army withdrew from the city of Lyman, Donetsk region

Russia announced that it withdrew from the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region "due to the threat of the encirclement."

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported about this on October 1.

The occupiers left "to more advantageous borders".

Before that, the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the liberation of five settlements near the Lyman: they are Yampil, Novoselivka, Shandrygolove, Drobysheve and Stavky, and the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, published a video in which the Ukrainian military raised the flag of Ukraine on the outskirts of the Lyman.