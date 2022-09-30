The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Yampil in Donetsk region. They are completing the encirclement of the Russians in the Lyman area

The Ukrainian military occupied the village of Yampil in the Donetsk region. They actually surrounded the city of Lyman, encircling Russian units.

This was reported by a number of publications and resources of the occupiers. A video of a Ukrainian military man in the village of Yampil appeared on social networks.

The spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevaty informed "Hromadske" that the Armed Forces of Ukraine actually surrounded the Russian group in the Lyman area.

"Measures are underway to complete the encirclement of Russian troops in the Lyman area, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are keeping almost all logistical routes under fire control," Cherevaty noted.

The leader of the "DPR" Pushylin admitted the loss of the specified village and the encirclement of the Russians in Lyman. According to him, the settlements of Yampil and Drobysheve "are not fully controlled by the allied forces."