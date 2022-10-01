The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the liberation of five settlements near Lyman. The Russians are trying to break out of the town

The Ukrainian army liberated five settlements near the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region. Stabilization measures are currently underway there.

The spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"The Russian group in the Lyman area is surrounded. The settlements of Yampil, Novoselivka, Shandrygolove, Drobysheve, and Stavky are liberated. Stabilization measures are ongoing there," he said.

According to him, it is currently impossible to accurately estimate the number of Russian groups in Lyman. Previously, there were about 5 thousand of them, but during the hostilities this number could decrease significantly.

He emphasized that the Russians are trying to break through, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine see these attempts and "make them fail."