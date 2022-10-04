The Ukrainian flag was officially raised over the liberated Lyman. Authorities are asking people not to return home yet

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, transferred from the military to the Donetsk Regional Military Administration the power to establish further life in the liberated settlements.

This was reported by the head of the region Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"The occupiers leave behind ruins. But the main thing is our land. We will rebuild everything anew. And for now, we are starting with the establishment of logistics, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the issuance of pensions," he noted.

Kyrylenko emphasized that people should not return to the liberated settlements of the Donetsk region yet.

"Large-scale demining work is underway, a difficult winter is ahead, which will be extremely difficult to survive. The war is still very close," explained the head of the Regional Military Administration.