Zelensky: The estuary was completely cleared of Russian invaders

Kostia Andreikovets
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the complete cleansing of the city of Lyman in Donetsk region from the Russian invaders.

"As of 12:30, the estuary has been completely cleared. Thank you to our military, our soldiers. Glory to Ukraine!" — said the president in a video message.