Zelensky: The estuary was completely cleared of Russian invaders

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the complete cleansing of the city of Lyman in Donetsk region from the Russian invaders.
"As of 12:30, the estuary has been completely cleared. Thank you to our military, our soldiers. Glory to Ukraine!" — said the president in a video message.
- On September 30, the Ukrainian military occupied the villages of Yampil and Drobysheve in the Donetsk region and actually surrounded the city of Lyman, encircling Russian units.
- On October 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the Shandrigolovo, Drobysheve, and Stavky points around the Liman. On the same day, the Russian army left Liman.