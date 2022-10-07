More than 200 civilian burials were found in Liman

Law enforcement officers have already found more than 200 civilian burials in de-occupied Lyman (Donetsk region).

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"There are currently two burials known in Lyman. One of them has about two hundred graves. According to preliminary information, these are single graves where civilians are buried. In another area, there is a mass grave in which, according to operational data, there may be both military and civilians. The exact number of those buried will still have to be established," Kyrylenko said.

According to him, law enforcement officers are currently investigating these places and will soon begin exhuming the bodies.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi, previously stated that 60 dead bodies were found in Lyman, and 31 people were identified from them.