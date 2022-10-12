The bodies of 120 people were exhumed in liberated Sviatohirsk and Lyman. There are both civilians and military among them

The police exhumed more than 120 bodies in the de-occupied territories of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, among the exhumed there were 64 civilians — 32 men and 29 women. The sex of three more people has not yet been established.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reports that the police found 35 burial sites in the liberated settlements, three of which were mass graves. One is in Sviatohirsk, where 7 people (6 women and one unidentified person) were buried. Others are at the Lyman cemetery.

Several dozen servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are buried in the mass grave, and more than a hundred civilians are buried in the other.

In Liman, excavations are ongoing at the mass burial sites, and the bodies of 56 people — 22 civilians and 34 military — were recovered there in a week.

"The police find both signs of natural death and violent acts. There were wounds received as a result of shelling or torture — the investigation will establish. The corpses are sent for examination, the results of which will determine the causes of death of citizens," the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.