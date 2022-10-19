”Putinʼs decree is null and void.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the Russian “martial law” in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called Russian President Vladimir Putinʼs decree on the so-called "martial law" in the annexed territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions null and void.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Putinʼs decree is null and void. It has no legal consequences for Ukraine and its citizens, as well as for the international community. Instead, such a step is another example of the crimes of the Russian leadership against the Ukrainian state and Ukrainians," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine believes that the declaration of the so-called "martial law" is aimed at suppressing the resistance of the residents of Luhansk Region, Donetsk Region, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Region, who oppose the Russian occupation.

"Despite the agony of the regime in the Kremlin, Ukraine will continue to liberate the occupied territories and save its people," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

They also urged Ukraineʼs international partners to strongly condemn the actions of the Russian authorities and provide Ukraine with modern anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense systems as soon as possible.