The bodies of five dead children were exhumed in the de-occupied Lyman

The bodies of five children were exhumed in de-occupied Lyman (Donetsk region).

This was reported by the National Police.

"Investigators found four children in a mass burial at the cemetery. The mother buried another boy in her own yard. It was preliminarily established that all of them died from shrapnel wounds as a result of Russian shelling," the police reported.

The police officers retrieved girls born in 2021, 2019, and 2008, and boys born in 2011 and 2012 from the mass graves. The two youngest girls are sisters. After the forensic examination, the children will be reburied.