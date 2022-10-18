The bodies of five dead children were exhumed in the de-occupied Lyman

The bodies of five children were exhumed in de-occupied Lyman (Donetsk region).
This was reported by the National Police.
"Investigators found four children in a mass burial at the cemetery. The mother buried another boy in her own yard. It was preliminarily established that all of them died from shrapnel wounds as a result of Russian shelling," the police reported.
The police officers retrieved girls born in 2021, 2019, and 2008, and boys born in 2011 and 2012 from the mass graves. The two youngest girls are sisters. After the forensic examination, the children will be reburied.
- Investigators completed the exhumation of bodies from the mass burial of Ukrainian soldiers in the liberated Lyman (Donetsk region). The bodies of 34 Ukrainian defenders were retrieved from the mass grave.
- On October 1, 2022, Russia informed that it had withdrawn from the city of Lyman in Donetsk region "due to the threat of the environment." On October 4, the Ukrainian flag was officially raised over the city.
- Subsequently, the bodies of 120 people, including civilians and military personnel, were exhumed from the liberated Svyatohirsk and Lyman. In total, more than 200 civilian burials were found in Lyman.