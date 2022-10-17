Germany will stop exchanging the hryvnia for the euro at a fixed rate

From October 30, Germany will stop exchanging hryvnias for euros at a fixed rate.

CNN writes about this with reference to a joint statement of the German Ministry of Finance and the central bank.

The program, which allowed Ukrainians to exchange hryvnias for euros on preferential terms, will end by October 30.

The statement claims that the demand for such a service has decreased because there have been only a few transactions recently. And they add that the last day for exchange is October 28, because banks will be closed on weekends.