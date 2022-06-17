Italy will launch the exchange of hryvnia for euro for Ukrainian refugees

The National Bank of Italy and the National Bank of Ukraine will launch an exchange of cash hryvnia for euros for Ukrainian refugees on June 21.

This was reported by the NBU press service.

Ukrainians will be able to exchange cash hryvnia for euros in branches of the Italian Central Bank in Italy or in commercial banks. The list, which includes more than 400 branches of partner banks across the country, is available on the official website of the National Bank of Italy.