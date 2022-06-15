The Netherlands has launched an exchange of hryvnia for the euro for Ukrainian refugees

The Central Bank of the Netherlands and the National Bank of Ukraine have launched a program for Ukrainian refugees to exchange cash hryvnia for the euro.

This was reported by the NBU press service.

Ukrainians will be able to exchange hryvnias in GWK Travelex branches in the amount of up to UAH 10,000 per person. To do this, you will need to present a Ukrainian passport, an ID card of Ukraine or a document of a foreigner or resident issued in the Netherlands.

The cash hryvnia exchange program is already running in Poland, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, and Italy.