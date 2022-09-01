Latvia launches hryvnia to euro exchange for Ukrainians. It will start working on September 5

From September 5, citizens of Ukraine who are registered in Latvia as refugees will be able to exchange cash hryvnias for euros. The National Bank of Ukraine and the Bank of Latvia concluded the relevant agreement on August 16.

This is reported in the press service of the National Bank.

This will be possible in designated branches of AS "Industra Bank" and AS "Rietumu banka" in six cities of Latvia. The exchange limit is up to 10 000 hryvnias per person.

Banks will only accept banknotes with denominations from 100 to 1000 hryvnias. Other banknotes, worn banknotes and banknotes with defects will not be exchanged. The NBU will determine the fixed rate — it can be found on the official websites of the Bank of Latvia, AS Industra Bank and AS Rietumu banka. Exchange operations will be carried out by Latvian banks without any commissions.