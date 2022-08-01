Malta launched hryvnia to euro exchange for Ukrainians

From August 1, the Central Bank of Malta and the National Bank of Ukraine launched the exchange of cash hryvnias for euros for Ukrainians.

This was reported by the press service of the NBU.

Ukrainians will be able to exchange cash hryvnias for euros at the Central Bank of Malta. To do this, you need to have a valid certificate of protection from the International Protection Agency.

If we are talking about displaced unaccompanied Ukrainian minors, then the exchange will require the help of people whose guardianship or representation has been certified by an authorized body of the Maltese authorities.

In general, up to UAH 10,000 per person can be exchanged within the program.