Lithuania launched hryvnia to euro exchange for Ukrainians

Since October 10, the Bank of Lithuania and the National Bank of Ukraine have launched the exchange of cash hryvnias for euros for Ukrainians.

This was reported by the press service of the NBU.

According to the agreement, citizens of Ukraine who have official refugee status in Lithuania will be able to exchange cash hryvnias for euros.

Exchange operations can be carried out at branches of Šiaulių bankas in major cities of Lithuania: Vilnius, Kaunas, Šiauliai, Klaipeda, and Telšiai.

Cash hryvnias can be exchanged for euros within the established limit of up to 10,000 hryvnias per person. Banknotes in denominations from 100 to 1,000 hryvnias will be accepted for exchange. The exchange rate of the hryvnia to the euro will be determined by the NBU.

Information about the course can be found on the official website of the Bank of Lithuania. The transaction fee is the standard and fixed fee of the Bank of Lithuania for a currency exchange operation — €2.5.