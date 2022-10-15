The bodies of two men tortured by the occupiers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan

In the de-occupied village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of two men with traces of torture and violent death.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The bodies of the dead were found in one grave at the cemetery. Fractures of the bones of the skull, jaw and ribs were found in them. "According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the men were detained by the Russian military during the occupation of the settlement," reports the press service of the regional prosecutorʼs office.