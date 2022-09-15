In the de-occupied Kharkiv region, a mass burial of soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and several torture chambers were discovered

Several torture chambers were found in the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region, not the only one in Balaklia.

The First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs told about this on the air of "Radio NV".

"On the territory of the region, torture chambers were discovered where both Ukrainian and foreign citizens were kept. Based on Buchaʼs experience, we understand that the most heinous crimes will be revealed only with time. We have already encountered the exhumation of bodies with signs of not just violent death but also torture," said Yevheny Yenin.

The torture chamber discovered in Balaklia is not the only one. They are currently checking information about the torture chamber in Vovchansk, where, according to preliminary data, people were tortured, including with electric current.

"All this will be carefully studied and reported. The whole world should know about these terrible crimes," Yenin said.

"Radio Svoboda" also reports that a mass burial of dead soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was found near Izyum.

"We counted like this, there are about 20-25 people here. Although the inscription here was 17. We will check it already when [the body] is lifted," said Oleg Kotenko, the Commissioner for Issues of Persons Disappeared Under Special Circumstances.

The burials were found next to the cemetery where during the occupation of the city of Izyum by Russian troops in the period from April 2 to September 15. Currently, the exact number of people buried in the grave is not known, nor is it known who is buried in nearby graves. Demining of the territory is currently underway.

