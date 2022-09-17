A torture chamber of the occupiers was found in the liberated Kozacha Lopan village

In de-occupied Kozacha Lopan village, law enforcement officers found a torture chamber in the premises of the "peopleʼs militia".

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The law enforcement officers found out that during the occupation of the settlement, Russian representatives created a "law enforcement body", in the basement of which a torture chamber was set up.

During the inspection, they seized documents confirming the functioning of the pseudo-police department and the apparatus with which the occupiers tortured civilians with electric current. Persons who worked for representatives of the aggressor country were identified.