50 bodies of dead civilians and 445 burials were found near Izyum in the de-occupied territories of Kharkiv region

Law enforcement officers found the bodies of almost 50 dead civilians in the de-occupied territory of the Kharkiv region. In addition, a mass burial site was found near Izyum — approximately 445 graves there.

This was reported by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko at a briefing.

According to him, this number (50 dead) does not take into account mass burials, where the bodies have not yet been exhumed.

"On the territory of the mass burial of our citizens, there are approximately 445 burials (near Izyum). We will establish the nature of injuries and the cause of death, this is not a one-week job," Klymenko noted.

He specified that these bodies began to be buried there since March. Experts will begin the exhumation on Friday.