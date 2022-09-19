The exhumation of the bodies will continue for two more weeks in Izyum. The mayor spoke about the situation in the city

The exhumation of the bodies of the dead will continue for two more weeks in Izyum, Kharkiv region. Previously, a mass burial site was found near Izyum — approximately 445 graves there.
The mayor of Izyum Valery Marchenko reported on this on the air of the telethon.
"Employees of all services carry out exhumations, dig up the buried. If possible, they are identified, and all are sent to Kharkiv for further work. This work will be carried out for almost another two weeks, because there are a lot of burials. They havenʼt found new ones yet, but they say that there are, so they are looking for them," the Mayor of Izyum noted.
As of September 19, it is known that up to 15 000 residents remain in the city, and people who left are beginning to return.
"By February 24, there were more than 45 000 people in the city. Not en masse, but people are starting to come back. Not everyone will return, because many have nowhere to live — bombed-out, broken apartments and houses. Winter is ahead. Light will appear in the city in a maximum of two weeks. Currently, works are underway to gasify the city, because there is no gas. But these will mainly be private houses. The problem with gasification high-rise buildings is that all the networks there are broken, it is impossible to repair them in such a short time," Marchenko notes.
According to his predictions, in a month there will already be 25 000-30 000 residents in the city.
- At the beginning of September, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region. Ukrainian troops managed to liberate 421 settlements, including Izyum and Balaklia.