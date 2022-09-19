The exhumation of the bodies will continue for two more weeks in Izyum. The mayor spoke about the situation in the city

The exhumation of the bodies of the dead will continue for two more weeks in Izyum, Kharkiv region. Previously, a mass burial site was found near Izyum — approximately 445 graves there.

The mayor of Izyum Valery Marchenko reported on this on the air of the telethon.

"Employees of all services carry out exhumations, dig up the buried. If possible, they are identified, and all are sent to Kharkiv for further work. This work will be carried out for almost another two weeks, because there are a lot of burials. They havenʼt found new ones yet, but they say that there are, so they are looking for them," the Mayor of Izyum noted.